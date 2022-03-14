Homeowner’s Headquarters: First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union

Member Spotlight

With 12 branch locations and a Plymouth Mortgage Center, First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union is here to help you! Stop into any one of their branch locations for all of your financial needs. They can assist with account openings to mortgage applications and ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) Loans.

An Accessory Dwelling Unit is simply defined as a smaller, independent residential dwelling unit located on the same lot as a stand-alone single-family home. Regardless of its physical form, it’s legally part of the same property as the main home. It can’t be bought or sold separately. The owner of the ADU is the owner of the main home. For homeowners that are considering building an Accessory Dwelling Unit (or ADU), one of the biggest hurdles is often financing the construction.

Visit First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union

Location:

352 Main St/ Library Square

Falmouth, MA 02540

66 Falmouth Rd

Hyannis, MA 02601

71 Jobs Fishing Rd

Mashpee, MA 02649

198 Route 6A

Orleans, MA 02653