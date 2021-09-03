You are here: Home / Promotion / Homeowner’s Headquarters: The Pipe Doctor

Homeowner’s Headquarters: The Pipe Doctor

September 3, 2021

Member Spotlight

The Pipe Doctor has been locally owned and operated for more than 35 years. Based out of Hyannis, and serving clients throughout the Cape, they offer a wide variety of services including but not limited to; Air Conditioning, Drain and sewer repair and installation, hot water heater repair and installation, heating and boiler services, kitchen and bathroom fixtures.

The Pipe Doctor guarantees all labor and parts for a full year. They’re fully licensed, bonded, and insured. As their motto says, “your reliable local plumber.”​

Visit The Pipe Doctor

Listen to our interview with The Pipe Doctor below:

Location:
812 W Main St Hyannis, MA 02601​​
(508) 775-6670

The Pipe Doctor

Image 1 of 3

Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 