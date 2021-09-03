Homeowner’s Headquarters: The Pipe Doctor

Member Spotlight

The Pipe Doctor has been locally owned and operated for more than 35 years. Based out of Hyannis, and serving clients throughout the Cape, they offer a wide variety of services including but not limited to; Air Conditioning, Drain and sewer repair and installation, hot water heater repair and installation, heating and boiler services, kitchen and bathroom fixtures.

The Pipe Doctor guarantees all labor and parts for a full year. They’re fully licensed, bonded, and insured. As their motto says, “your reliable local plumber.”​

Visit The Pipe Doctor

Listen to our interview with The Pipe Doctor below:



Location:

812 W Main St Hyannis, MA 02601​​

(508) 775-6670