Love Your Space: Cape Brush Control

Member Spotlight

Locally owned and operated, Cape Brush Control uses the highest quality machinery for clean, efficient and restorative brush removal.

Tip 1:

Forestry mulching is an environmentally friendly way to clear land and brush. It helps prevent erosion, decreases the spread of ticks, raises the soil’s P-H and lowers acidity.

Tip 2:

Green clearing preserves all the land’s nutrients, versus burning them off or hauling them away. And, only one machine is used for green clearing, so it doesn’t disturb the soil and can get into small spaces.

Tip 3:

Forestry mulching is a quick and cost efficient way to mitigate invasive plants, vines and trees. It works well when dealing with varieties prevalent on Cape Cod, like Norway Maple, Burning Bush and Porcelain Berry.

Visit Cape Brush Control

Location:

58 Plant Road, Hyannis MA 02601

(413) 374-7767

