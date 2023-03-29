Love Your Space: Conserva Irrigation of Cape Cod

Member Spotlight

Conserva Irrigation® is a team of professionals that specializes in efficient irrigation. They help homeowners and business owners ensure the beauty and health of their lawns while minimizing water waste. Their eco-smart company leads the industry and provides money-saving services to property owners nationwide. In 2010, with over ten years of irrigation experience, founders Russ Jundt and Tom Olson were increasingly disturbed by the tremendous amount of water wasted by the typical irrigation system. They founded Conserva to directly address this waste, making Conserva the only irrigation company founded solely on the principle of conservation. Combining technology, water dynamic studies and environmental concerns, they work tirelessly to make water conservation economically feasible.

Tip 1:

A good rule of thumb when watering your lawn is to give it one to one and a half inches of water per week. Fewer, longer soakings are preferred, and will train the grass roots to grow deeper.

Tip 2:

If your sprinklers run when it’s raining, it’s either because your system doesn’t have a rain sensor, or it’s malfunctioning. If the sensor is older than five years, consider replacing it. Call us for more details.

Tip 3:

The wasted water of sprinklers wetting your street or driveway can be avoided. Simply adjust the spray head, which may require a key. If the head can’t be adjusted, replace it right away. Call us for help.

Visit Conserva Irrigation of Cape Cod

Location:

28 Windsor Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563

(508) 882-6448