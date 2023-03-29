Love Your Space: Old Glory Flagpole Company

Member Spotlight

Old Glory Flagpole Company is veteran-owned, providing flag and flagpole sales as well as service and repair throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. A fiberglass flagpole is a quality product, both attractive and designed to withstand the elements. Fiberglass flagpoles are available for residential and commercial use, including external halyards, nautical, vertical wall mounts, internal halyards, and outrigger styles.

Tip 1:

The best way to prevent damage to your flagpole is to keep it well maintained. Inspect the flagpole at least once a year. Check for any signs of wear, rust, or damage, and look for loose bolts or other parts that may need tightening.

Tip 2:

The best way to prevent damage to your flagpole is to keep it well maintained. If possible, paint the pole with quality paint made for outdoor use. This will help protect it from the elements and keep it looking new.

Tip 3:

Living by the coast, the weather can easily cause stress and damage to the pole itself. When you’re looking to buy a new flagpole, ask about it’s certified wind rating and warrantee.

Visit Old Glory Flagpole Company

Location:

76 Ryder Road. Rochester, MA 02770

(508) 264-6917

