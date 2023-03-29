Love Your Space: The Pipe Doctor

Member Spotlight

Local, family owned and operated for over 40 years, The Pipe Doctor has been repairing and installing plumbing equipment since 1978. They offer services from their licensed plumbing contractors and their super truck stocks more than 1,400 parts. You pay only for time on the job—never for trips to get parts or any overtime charges for their plumbing services. The Pipe Doctor guarantees all labor and parts for a full year and are fully licensed and insured. They pride themselves on treating their employees and customers like part of the family! There is no job too big or small to tackle. As their motto says, we’re “your reliable local plumber.”

Tip 1:

Regular maintenance of your plumbing and gas systems is the best way to keep small problems from turning into big expensive ones. Make sure to check for leaks, clean out drains and pipes, and have a professional inspection done annually.

Tip 2:

Be sure to know the warning signs of potentially dangerous plumbing and gas issues. Slow drains, foul smells, low water pressure, or hissing sounds near gas lines are all signs. If they’re present, call a professional right away!

Tip 3:

D-I-Y can be dangerous! While it may be tempting to try and tackle plumbing or gas repairs on your own, it can be unsafe and cause further damage. Hiring a professional ensures that your repairs are done safely and correctly!

Visit The Pipe Doctor

Location:

PO Box 2227 Hyannis, MA 02601

(508) 775-6670

