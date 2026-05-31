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Sunday Journal – El Dredge Fun(d) Run, Country Artist Cooper Alan, Nurse Practitioner Shannon Kriehn

May 31, 2026

Topics discussed in this Sunday Journal:

Corrine Ritter regarding the El Dredge Fun(d) Run, Country Artist Cooper Alan who’s appearing at the Melody Tent and Nurse Practitioner Shannon Kriehn on the push to de-prescribe certain anti depressants.

Filed Under: Sunday Journal

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