Sunday Journal – El Dredge Fun(d) Run, Country Artist Cooper Alan, Nurse Practitioner Shannon Kriehn

Topics discussed in this Sunday Journal:
Corrine Ritter regarding the El Dredge Fun(d) Run, Country Artist Cooper Alan who’s appearing at the Melody Tent and Nurse Practitioner Shannon Kriehn on the push to de-prescribe certain anti depressants.
Topics discussed in this Sunday Journal:
Corrine Ritter regarding the El Dredge Fun(d) Run, Country Artist Cooper Alan who’s appearing at the Melody Tent and Nurse Practitioner Shannon Kriehn on the push to de-prescribe certain anti depressants.
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