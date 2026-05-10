On this week’s Sunday Journal, we talk with biohacker Brent Franson about why more men are being encouraged to take a preventative approach to their health. Then we’ll get details on an upcoming pop-up consignment show happening this coming week, where shoppers can save money while expanding their wardrobe. And later, we’ll discuss the growing issue of gray divorce and why more adults over 50 are choosing to start over later in life.
Sunday Journal – Preventative Health for Men, Pink Buoy Pop-Up, Increasing Gray Divorce Rates
May 10, 2026
On this week’s Sunday Journal, we talk with biohacker Brent Franson about why more men are being encouraged to take a preventative approach to their health. Then we’ll get details on an upcoming pop-up consignment show happening this coming week, where shoppers can save money while expanding their wardrobe. And later, we’ll discuss the growing issue of gray divorce and why more adults over 50 are choosing to start over later in life.