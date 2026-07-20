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1,600 Eversource customers lose power in Chatham

July 20, 2026

CHATHAM – 1.600 Eversource customers lost power in Chatham around 8 AM Monday. Fire officials are aware of and investigating the cause of the outage. The utility is blaming equipment damage. They hope to have service restored by 10:30 AM.

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