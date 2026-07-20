CHATHAM – 1.600 Eversource customers lost power in Chatham around 8 AM Monday. Fire officials are aware of and investigating the cause of the outage. The utility is blaming equipment damage. They hope to have service restored by 10:30 AM.
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1,600 Eversource customers lose power in Chatham
July 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Chatham