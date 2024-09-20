19-year-old Hyannis Man arrested for another string of car breaks

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On September 19, 2024 19-year-old Jakari SYLVIA of Hyannis was arrested and charged with breaking into and attempting to break into 21 motor vehicles in the Hyannis area. These crimes all occurred while Sylvia was out on personal recognizance after being charged with breaking into and attempting to break into 18 motor vehicles during July 2024. Since Sylvia’s arrest and release in July the Barnstable Police have continued to receive reports of vehicles being broken into and 3 vehicles actually being stolen. Barnstable Police Detectives and Patrol Officers investigated each of these crimes with evidence gathered from the crime scenes and provided by the public. Based on the investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Sylvia on September 19, 2024, who was then taken into custody by members of the Detective Unit, Patrol Evening Shift, Patrol Midnight Shift, and K-9 Unit at his residence. After Sylvia’s arrest Detective’s executed a search warrant on his residence which resulted in the collection of property that had been reported stolen during these breaks.

On Friday September 20, 2024 Sylvia was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on multiple attempted motor vehicle breaks, completed motor vehicle breaks, larceny from a motor vehicle, as well as 3 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle. Over the past three months Sylvia has targeted 39 motor vehicles during this series of crimes. At arraignment Sylvia was ordered held on $2,250 bail and GPS monitoring with a curfew if bail is posted.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, if you have any information regarding any of the motor vehicle breaks or thefts please contact Detective Christopher Botsford at 774-339-0764.