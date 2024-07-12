You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 19-Year-Old Hyannis Man Arrested for String of Car Breaks

19-Year-Old Hyannis Man Arrested for String of Car Breaks

July 12, 2024

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several weeks there has been over a dozen cars broken into in the Hyannis/Centerville area. On July 12, 2024; 19-year-old Jakari Sylvia, of Hyannis, was arrested and charged with several of these breaks. Barnstable Police Detectives and Patrol Officers, working with evidence gathered from the crime scenes and provided by the public, were able to obtain a warrant for Sylvia’s arrest on Friday afternoon. Shortly after, Sylvia was taken into custody by members of the Detective Unit, Patrol Eve Shift, and K-9 Unit at his residence. Sylvia was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked on charges to include multiple counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle as well as larceny of property under $1200.

Bail was set at $40 and personal recognizance. Sylvia is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday July 15, 2024.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, if you have any information regarding any of the motor vehicle breaks please contact Detective
Christopher Botsford at 774-339-0764.

We highly encourage members of the community to help prevent crimes of this nature by taking part in the “9pmRoutine”, where at 9pm every night you:
1. Take valuables in from your vehicle
2. Lock your vehicles
3. Lock your homes
4. Leave an outside light on

