2nd man found guilty of first degree murder for the death of a man in East Falmouth in September 2022



FALMOUTH – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that on April 22, 2026, Charee Rainey, 43 years old, of Brighton, MA was found guilty by a jury in Barnstable Superior Court for his involvement in a murder that took place in the town of Falmouth.

The evidence revealed that Charee Rainey provided a quantity of drugs to Kim McCarthy for her to sell for him. The evidence also demonstrated that Mr. Rose stole the drugs from Ms. McCarthy. The following day, on September 22, 2022, Ms. McCarthy drove Mr. Rainey, Mr. Miller, and Vicent Purdie to 250 Davisville Road in East Falmouth to confront Mr. Rose.

Upon arrival, Mr. Rainey entered through a side door and chased Mr. Rose out the front door where Tishaun Miller was waiting for him. Tishaun Miller grabbed Mr. Rose and began to stab Mr. Rose in the chest area while Mr. Rainey stabbed Mr. Rose multiple times in the back area. Mr. Miller and Mr. Rainey then fled in a car driven by Ms. McCarthy while Mr. Rose laid on the grounds of 250 Davisville Road with mortal wounds.

Forensic evidence – including DNA – along with cell site location information data from the assailants’ phones corroborated the witnesses’ testimony.

Mr. Rainey continued his flight from the scene by ultimately traveling to Texas. He was located within 1 week of the murder, apprehended, and returned to the Barnstable Superior Court to face justice.

Mr. Miller was convicted of First Degree Murder on November 20, 2025.

Tomorrow, April 23, 2026, Mr. Rainey will be sent to prison to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The case was investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Burke, and Victim Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.

DA Galibois commends the dedicated investigators and prosecution team whose professionalism and persistence brought us to this outcome. DA Galibois’ thoughts remain with Mr. Douglas Rose’s family, friends, and loved ones. DA Galibois also thanks the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and their service to our community.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file