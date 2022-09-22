You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Falmouth Police at stabbing scene, victim with life-threatening injuries

Breaking: Falmouth Police at stabbing scene, victim with life-threatening injuries

September 22, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police and Fire-Rescue rushed to a scene on Davisville Road about 6:30 PM. According to reports, one person suffered a stab wound and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

