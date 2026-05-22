73-year-old man convicted of 2023 sexual assault of a 20-year-old after a jury trial



SANDWICH – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that a Barnstable County Jury returned a guilty verdict after trial of Elie Jammal, 73, of Concord, MA, for his role in the July 9, 2023, sexual assault of a then 20-year-old female victim.

On July 9, 2023, the then 20-year-old victim was dining at an establishment in the town of Sandwich. The victim left her table to use the restroom. In the restroom hallway, the victim encountered Defendant Elie Jammal, another patron at the restaurant but a stranger to the victim. Mr. Jammal commented on how beautiful the victim was, pushed her up against the wall in the bathroom hallway, sexually assaulted the victim, and demanded that the victim put her cell phone number into his phone. The victim was able to escape into the women’s restroom, but Mr. Jammal followed her inside and again sexually assaulted her. Mr. Jammal left the restroom, and the victim attempted to make several calls on her smart watch for help. One of the victim’s family friends went to check on the victim since she had been in the bathroom for an extended period and

located the victim, incredibly upset, hiding in one of the bathroom stalls. Mr. Jammal was confronted by the victim’s mother and the other family friend outside of the restaurant where he claimed that the victim had come on to him. Police were contacted but Mr. Jammal had already driven away from the restaurant before they arrived.

In November 2023, Elie Jammal was indicted by a Barnstable County Grand Jury, on the charges of rape, and two counts of indecent assault and battery of a person over the age of 14.

A Barnstable Superior Court jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.

Today, before imposing a sentence, the Court indicated that he found that this matter was not fueled by alcohol consumption by the defendant, but by a shocking sense of entitlement. The Judge then issued a sentence of 13½ to 15 years in state’s prison on the Rape conviction followed by 5 years’ probation on the indecent assault and battery conviction.

The case was investigated by the Sandwich Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims, and Victim/ Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.