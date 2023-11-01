Concord man indicted for sexual assault in Sandwich



SANDWICH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on Friday October 27, 2023, a Barnstable Grand Jury indicted Elie Jammal, 71, of Concord, MA, for his role in the July 9, 2023, sexual assault of a 20-year-old female victim.

Elie Jammal was indicted on the charges of rape, and two counts of assault and battery of a person over the age of 14.

On July 9, 2023, the 20-year-old victim was dining at an establishment in the town of Sandwich. The victim left her table to use the restroom. In the restroom hallway, the victim encountered the Defendant Elie Jammal, another patron at the restaurant but a stranger to the victim. Mr. Jammal commented on how beautiful the victim was, pushed her up against the wall in the bathroom hallway, sexually assaulted the victim, and demanded that the victim put her cell phone number into his phone. The victim was able to escape into the women’s restroom, but Mr. Jammal followed her inside and again sexually assaulted her. Mr. Jammal left the restroom and the victim attempted to make several calls on her smart watch for help. One of the victim’s family friends went to check on the victim since she had been in the bathroom for an extended period and located the victim, incredibly upset, hiding in one of the bathroom stalls. Mr. Jammal was confronted by the victim’s mother and the other family friend outside of the restaurant where he claimed that the victim had come on to him. Police were contacted but Mr. Jammal had already driven away from the restaurant before they arrived. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Sandwich Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice. The defendant Elie Jammal will appear in the Barnstable Superior Court on a future date for an arraignment.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time regarding charges against Elie Jammal.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.