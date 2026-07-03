74-year-old driver held without bail following police pursuit across Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – From Cape & Islands District Attorney: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that Armando Deleon, 74-years-old, of Falmouth, was arraigned on several charges out of the Falmouth District Court for his involvement in a police pursuit.



On July 2, 2026, MA State Police was responding to a medical emergency on Route 25 eastbound in the town of Bourne. While emergency personnel were on scene in the breakdown lane a dark color sedan was observed to be maneuvering quickly from the middle lane into the right lane. During this swift action the vehicle came very close to striking a trooper, two EMS personnel and the patient who was located on a stretcher in the breakdown lane. The vehicle was observed to continue eastbound in the breakdown lane. One of the troopers on the scene for the medical emergency activated their lights and pursued the operator down Route 25 near the area of the Bourne Bridge. The area was heavily congested due to other cars traveling towards the bridge. Around mile marker 10 the trooper determined that the vehicle that he was attempting to stop was not going to stop or pull over and back up was requested. The bridge had a 3 mile back up which forced the operator to stop at the apex of the Bourne Bridge. At that time additional troopers were assisting with the stop of this vehicle and were approaching the stopped sedan. As the troopers were giving the driver the command to exit the vehicle and were at the window of the car the operator accelerated and continued driving eastbound. Due to the operator accelerating the vehicle contacted the troopers. The vehicle continued driving in the wrong direction over the Bourne Bridge to enter the Bourne Rotary. Troopers were still in pursuit of the vehicle that was observed weaving between vehicles and speeding at the rate of 105 mph in a 55-mph zone. At that time the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns and creating unsafe roadway conditions for innocent drivers.



As the pursuit was developing, Troopers were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as Armando Deleon of Falmouth, MA. An address was obtained for Mr. Deleon and MA State Police and Falmouth Police Department arrived at the address. Ongoing efforts were made to get Mr. Deleon to surrender himself but ultimately, he had barricaded himself inside the residence and law enforcement had to enter the home to remove him. Armando Deleon was arraigned in the Falmouth District Court on July 3, 2026, on the following charges:

Willfully obstructing emergency vehicle, speed exceeding posted limit, operating motor vehicle with a

Armando Deleon was arraigned in the Falmouth District Court on July 3, 2026, on the following charges: Willfully obstructing emergency vehicle, speed exceeding posted limit, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license, marked lanes violation, breakdown lane violation, leave scene of personal injury, fail to slow, resist arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon (x4), assault and battery on a police officer, possess a class B drug, and disorderly conduct.

Mr. Deleon was held on dangerousness without bail. He is due to appear back in court on August 5, 2026, for a pretrial hearing.

The case was investigated by the MA State Police along with the Bourne Police and Falmouth Police.

District Attorney Galibois is grateful for the swift, coordinated response of our law enforcement partners. Their decision making and commitment to public safety was instrumental in bringing a potentially dire situation to a safe resolution.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterate that all defendants are presumed innocent.

Photo and video via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN