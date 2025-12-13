You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Alcohol suspected in car vs pole crash in Osterville

Alcohol suspected in car vs pole crash in Osterville

December 13, 2025

OSTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Osterville shortly after 1 AM Saturday. The crash happened at South County Road & Jubilation Way. The woman driving was evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Eversource was called to replace the pole and restore power in the area. Barnstable Police are reportedly investigating if alcohol played a role in the crash.

