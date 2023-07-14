Sunday Journal Questions from Listeners

Sunday Journal will soon welcome two experts on two of the biggest issues facing the Cape: housing and broadband, and CapeCod.com is looking to make listeners a part of the conversation.
Let us know what questions you have with the form below and we will ask them on Sunday Journal!
Barnstable County Commissioner Chair Mark Forest will discuss broadband access across the region and more.
Cape and Islands Association of Realtors Ryan Castle will talk all things housing and real estate.
Ask Your Question for Mark Forest Below:
Ask Your Question for Ryan Castle Below:
