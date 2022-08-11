You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole

At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole

August 10, 2022

WOODS HOLE – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth about 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Glendon Road. Four ambulances were called to the scene to treat and transport victims to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


