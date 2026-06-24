CHATHAM – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Chatham. The crash happened sometime after 10 PM on Main Street (Route 28) by the Chatham Community Center. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the crash.
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Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Chatham
June 23, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Chatham