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Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Chatham

June 23, 2026

CHATHAM – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Chatham. The crash happened sometime after 10 PM on Main Street (Route 28) by the Chatham Community Center. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the crash.

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