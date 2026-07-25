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Bicyclist MedFlighted to trauma center after collision with car in Chatham

July 25, 2026

CHATHAM – A car and bicyclist collided in Chatham shortly before 8 AM Saturday at Main Street (Route 28) and Crosby Lane. The bicyclist was transported to Chatham Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off Cape trauma center with serious injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.

Chatham Police reported that Route 28/Main St was temporarily closed between George Ryder Road and Woodpecker Valley Road for a MV crash investigation. Motorists should use Sam Ryder Rd. and George Ryder Rd. to access areas. The closure was expected to last about an hour. Further details were not immediately available.

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