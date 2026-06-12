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Bicyclist seriously injured in reported collision with parked riding lawn mower in Eastham

June 12, 2026

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly colliding with a parked riding lawn mower on the Cape Cod Rail Trail shortly after 4 PM Friday. The incident reportedly occurred on the trail not far from Governor Prence Road. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

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