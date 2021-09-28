Bicyclist seriously injured on Provincelands Bike Trail in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A bicycle rider was seriously injured in a crash on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown. The incident happened about 11 AM on the trail off Race Point Road. The victim reportedly suffered a serious head injury. It was not immediately clear if the rider was wearing a helmet. MedFlight was not available due to thunderstorms in the area so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

This is the second day in a row a cyclist has been seriously injured on the trail. A man was flown to a Boston trauma center Monday after a bicycle crash on the trail. Both incidents are under investigation by National Park Service Rangers.