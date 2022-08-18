Body of second brother who jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Edgartown recovered





EDGARTOWN – Mass State Police are reporting the body of the second brother who jumped off the “Jaws Bridge” on Tuesday has been recovered. A person shell fishing discovered the body late Thursday morning western edge of Sengekontacket Pond.

In a previous release, Mass State Police Sergeant David Mackin, the commander of the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks, along with Oak Bluffs Police Chief John Searle and Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee, attended a vigil in memory of the two young men who perished after jumping from Big Bridge Sunday night. The victims, brothers Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, were from Jamaica and working for the summer at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard. Tavaris’ body was recovered from the ocean on Monday. As CWN reported above, Tavaughn’s body was recovered late Thursday morning. State Police offered their deep condolences to the Bulgin family and their friends.

Material and photos from Mass State Police used in this report.