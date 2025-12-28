Bourne Fire sets milestone having responded to most calls in a single year ever

– From Bourne Fire: Overnight last night, Bourne Fire/Rescue surpassed 5,299 emergency calls for service in 2025. Once again, this makes 2025 the busiest year in our department’s history.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of increased call volume, reflecting the growing needs of our community and the constant demand placed on our responders.

We are incredibly grateful for the dedicated men and women of Bourne Fire/Rescue who answer the call day in and day out with professionalism, compassion, and commitment. We are equally thankful for the continued support of the Bourne community—we truly could not do this work without

you.

Thank you, stay safe, and please enjoy the remaining days of 2025!