You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth fire station during house fire

Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth fire station during house fire

January 12, 2026

PLYMOUTH – Bourne firefighters responded to cover a Plymouth fire station while their crews battled a house fire shortly before 10:30 AM Monday. The fire at 35 Haven Road was quickly brought under control. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 