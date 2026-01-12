PLYMOUTH – Bourne firefighters responded to cover a Plymouth fire station while their crews battled a house fire shortly before 10:30 AM Monday. The fire at 35 Haven Road was quickly brought under control. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth fire station during house fire
January 12, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
