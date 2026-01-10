You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police urge use of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline after tragic incident

January 10, 2026


BOURNEFrom Bourne Police: On Saturday, January 10, 2026, at approximately 3:19 PM, Bourne Police were dispatched to Beach Plum Lane for a report of a suicidal male that had left the residence on foot and was headed in an unknown direction. Bourne Police and the Massachusetts State Police (including their Airwing) began an extensive search of the area.

Unfortunately, at approximately 4:20 PM, the 75 year old male from Bourne was located deceased in a wooded area nearby from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the involved individual. We would also like to express our thanks to all the agencies that assisted with the search and investigation, including the Bourne Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office,

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, please call the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This free and confidential service is available 24/6/365. We are always here to help.

