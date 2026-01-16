BOURNE – Rescuers were called to a second rollover crash in Bourne about 11:30 PM Thursday. The incident was reported on Thom Avenue off Clay Pond Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver. Fortunately the injuries appeared minor. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. This comes just hours after another vehicle overturned on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) slowing the evening commute.
Bourne rescuers called to second rollover crash Thursday evening
January 15, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
