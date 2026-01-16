You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash blocks lanes on Scenic Highway in Bourne

January 15, 2026

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its side in Bourne. The collision happened about 6:45 PM Thursday on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) east of Nightingale Road. Firefighters extricated the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injury. Bourne Police are investigating and advised traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions on the highway.

