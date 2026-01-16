BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its side in Bourne. The collision happened about 6:45 PM Thursday on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) east of Nightingale Road. Firefighters extricated the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injury. Bourne Police are investigating and advised traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions on the highway.
Rollover crash blocks lanes on Scenic Highway in Bourne
January 15, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Sheriff among federal agencies losing funding
- Town of Barnstable has moved to a new web address
- State holding hearings on possibly easing hunting restrictions
- Public invited to immigration discussion in Falmouth
- Offshore wind developer prevails in court as Trump says the U.S. “will not approve any windmills”
- WATCH: Boathouse used for celebrated Coast Guard rescue operation goes through Cape Cod Canal
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy carrying out another Sea Term with new training vessel
- 33 right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay, vessel restrictions in effect
- Driver cited after pedestrian struck in Bourne
- Molly Demeulenaere to step down as Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod
- LISTEN: Flu season among state’s worst say local experts
- Sheriff’s Office continues to offer youth mentorship program during February break
- LISTEN: Local showing of new Boston Strangler doc supporting Louis D. Brown Peace Institute