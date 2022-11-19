You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Arrest made in Vineyard bank robbery

Breaking: Arrest made in Vineyard bank robbery

November 19, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

VINEYARD HAVEN – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office is reporting an arrest has been made Thursday’s armed bank robbery at the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. No other details were released. Three masked men were being sought following the brazen broad daylight robbery on Martha’s Vineyard. The D.A.’s office says the investigation is ongoing and active. 


CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

