VINEYARD HAVEN – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office is reporting an arrest has been made Thursday’s armed bank robbery at the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. No other details were released. Three masked men were being sought following the brazen broad daylight robbery on Martha’s Vineyard. The D.A.’s office says the investigation is ongoing and active.
Breaking: Arrest made in Vineyard bank robbery
November 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
