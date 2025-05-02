Crews respond to two alarm structure fire in Chatham

CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Chatham Thursday evening. The blaze was reported at the intersection of Fox Hill Road and Strong Island Road just after 9 PM. A 2nd alarm was sounded for additional manpower to the scene. Firefighters took a defensive stance fighting the flames from the exterior. There were no immediate reports of injuries. By 11 PM, the fire was reported under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.