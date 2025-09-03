EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash left one car overturned in Eastham. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) by the Eastham town officers near Samoset Road about 10:20 AM Wednesday. Firefighters were used the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from the wreckage. One person was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Eastham
September 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- States celebrate preservation of AmeriCorps funding
- Provincetown public restrooms are now all-gender
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes returns for eighth event
- Falmouth Reconsiders Noise Bylaw with Growing Popularity of Pickleball
- State Confirms Season’s First Human West Nile Virus Case
- Mass State Police helping with flag vandalism case
- Officials fired after misconduct investigation at new Cape Cod police academy
- State provides reassurance after molted horseshoe crab shells cause concern
- Governors celebrate offshore wind for Labor Day, but uncertainty remains
- Yarmouth announces funds for the production of local events
- More West Nile Virus positive mosquitos detected in Falmouth
- LISTEN: Seaside Le Mans F1 race returns to raise money for cancer, child hunger and more
- LISTEN: Labor Day travel forecast with AAA Northeast