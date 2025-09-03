Driver extricated after rollover crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash left one car overturned in Eastham. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) by the Eastham town officers near Samoset Road about 10:20 AM Wednesday. Firefighters were used the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from the wreckage. One person was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.