EASTHAM – Fire broke out in the garage of a home in Eastham sometime after 3:30 PM Tuesday. The fire on Runway Lane reportedly started in a vehicle in an attached garage. All occupants safely evacuated the house. Mutual aid was called from surrounding departments to the scene and to cover the Eastham fire station. It appeared firefighters were able to confine the fire to the garage.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.