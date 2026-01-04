DENNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from a four-vehicle traffic crash in Dennis Sunday afternoon. The collision happened about 4 PM by the CVS in the Patriot Square shopping plaza. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Firefighters extricate victim after multi-vehicle crash in Dennis
January 4, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
