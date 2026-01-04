You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Firefighters extricate victim after multi-vehicle crash in Dennis

Breaking: Firefighters extricate victim after multi-vehicle crash in Dennis

January 4, 2026

DENNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from a four-vehicle traffic crash in Dennis Sunday afternoon. The collision happened about 4 PM by the CVS in the Patriot Square shopping plaza. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 