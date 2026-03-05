Breaking: Fishing vessel involved in CO incident last week reportedly capsizes off Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – A search is underway about 2 miles north of Race Point early Thursday afternoon. According to reports a fishing vessel capsized. A Coast Guard helicopter and C-144 aircraft were scouring the area.

According to reports, one person was recovered and the search continues.

Multiple reports identify the vessel as the Yankee Rose out of New Bedford. That is the same vessel involving in a carbon monoxide incident at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown on February 26th in the aftermath of the blizzard. Two crew members and several first responders were sent to Cape Cod Hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide fumes from a generator being used in a confined space.

