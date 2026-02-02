Updated 1 PM: No injuries after fire truck hits utility pole in Provincetown, adjacent medical clinic closed for the day

PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Fire engine reportedly collided with a utility pole about 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Harry Kemp Way by Outer Cape Health Services. No injuries were reported. According to radio traffic, the engine was returning from a medical emergency when the crash occurred. Eversource was called to repair the damage. Harry Kemp Way was likely to be closed for an extended period. The cause of crash remains under investigation.

Update 1 PM: Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown, adjacent to the crash scene has closed for the day due to the electrical issues. Their Wellfleet office at 3131 Route 6 remains open until 5 PM.



Photos courtesy of Timothy Seaton/CWN