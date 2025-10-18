CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham shortly before 4:30 PM Saturday. Rescuers rushed to Main Street by the Fisherman’s Daughter boutique. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and a MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis. The crash is under investigation by Chatham Police.
Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Chatham
October 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
