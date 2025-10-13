You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Person reported overboard from ferry in Woods Hole

Breaking: Person reported overboard from ferry in Woods Hole

October 13, 2025



WOODS HOLE – Multiple agencies responded to a report of a man overboard from a ferry in Woods Hole. The incident was reported sometime after 3:30 PM Monday.

Update: 4:15 PM: A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod is on scene assisting in the Search and Rescue (SAR) mission.

Update: 4:40 PM: According to reports the Coast Guard helicopter pulled the victim from the water and is enroute to the Air Station on Joint Base Cape Cod.

CWN is checking with the Steamship Authority and Falmouth Fire-Rescue for further details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 