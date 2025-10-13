Breaking: Person reported overboard from ferry in Woods Hole

Click to print (Opens in new window)

WOODS HOLE – Multiple agencies responded to a report of a man overboard from a ferry in Woods Hole. The incident was reported sometime after 3:30 PM Monday.

Update: 4:15 PM: A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod is on scene assisting in the Search and Rescue (SAR) mission.

Update: 4:40 PM: According to reports the Coast Guard helicopter pulled the victim from the water and is enroute to the Air Station on Joint Base Cape Cod.

CWN is checking with the Steamship Authority and Falmouth Fire-Rescue for further details.