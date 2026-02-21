You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated 3 PM: Domestic dispute leads to SWAT operation that closed section of Race Lane in Marstons Mills

Updated 3 PM: Domestic dispute leads to SWAT operation that closed section of Race Lane in Marstons Mills

February 21, 2026

MARSTONS MILLSFrom Barnstable Police: Race Lane is closed between Willimantic Drive and Route 149. Please utilize Old Falmouth Road and Osterville/West Barnstable Road to detour this area. This message will be updated when the road is reopened, until then please avoid the area.

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CWN has reached out to Barnstable Police regarding the police activity in the area. This photo appears to show SWAT personnel preparing for a mission in the area.

Update from Barnstable Police at 3 PM: The Barnstable Police responded to 881 Shootflying Hill Road, Centerville at approximately 6:02 AM for a domestic disturbance. As a result of that investigation, an arrest and search warrant were issued for an address on Columbia Ave. The SWAT team was activated to assist with the arrest.

An arrest has been and detectives continue to investigate. This is an active and ongoing investigation and there is no danger to the public.

Editor’s note: State law limits police from releasing details on domestic incidents.

