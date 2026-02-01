You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Fire rescues two people in distress on a trail near Wings Neck Beach

Brewster Fire rescues two people in distress on a trail near Wings Neck Beach

February 1, 2026

BREWSTER – Two people and a dog were rescued by Brewster firefighters after running into distress on a trail near Wings Neck Beach. Crews put the people in survival suits to get through the ice to safety. They were evaluated for possible hypothermia.

