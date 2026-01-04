Bulletin: One dead in fiery plane crash at Provincetown Municipal Airport

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – A fiery plane crash was reported on the runway at Provincetown Municipal Airport sometime after 3 PM Sunday. Multiple agencies were responding to the scene.

Update 4:00 PM: Crews have the fire under control. The FAA will investigate the incident.

Update 4:30 PM: (From town of Provincetown: At approximately 3:15 PM on Sunday, January 4, 2026, a small private plane with only the pilot on board crashed at Provincetown Municipal Airport.

The plane caught fire and was extinguished by the Provincetown Fire Department and our mutual aid partners. The pilot, the only passenger on board, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The FAA and Massachusetts State Police have been notified.

The Provincetown Airport is closed and we ask everyone to stay clear of the area.

We thank the Provincetown Police and Fire departments and our mutual aid partners for their quick response to this incident.

Our thoughts are with the pilot’s family.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.