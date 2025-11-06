CHATHAM – A camper and boat caught fire and damaged a house in Chatham. Officials were called to 51 Holly Drive shortly before 11 AM and worked quickly to limit damage to the exterior of the structure. The camper and boat were a complete loss. No injuries were reported.
Camper, boat fire damages house in Chatham
November 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
