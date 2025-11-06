You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Camper, boat fire damages house in Chatham

Camper, boat fire damages house in Chatham

November 6, 2025

CHATHAM – A camper and boat caught fire and damaged a house in Chatham. Officials were called to 51 Holly Drive shortly before 11 AM and worked quickly to limit damage to the exterior of the structure. The camper and boat were a complete loss. No injuries were reported.

