Cape Cod fugitive returned to court, held without bail following revocation hearing

YARMOUTH – From the Cape & Islands District Court: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that Alexander Keen Grant (A.K.A Keen Grant & Eric Raymond), 55 years old, of New Orleans, was returned to Massachusetts through the rendition process to appear before the court on charges stemming from a case in which he fled the jurisdiction in 2014.

In June of 2012, the Yarmouth Police Department began an investigation into a sexual assault. The defendant, Alexander Keen Grant, was staying with family members in the town of Yarmouth when it is alleged that he provided alcohol and made sexually inappropriate comments to a then 15- year-old girl. Shortly thereafter, it is alleged that he placed his hands on the 15-year-old’s body and forced her hand onto a part of his body. Later that night, it is alleged that the defendant entered the 15-year-old’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her. During these acts, it was reported to authorities that the defendant commented on how the victim was attractive and mature.

On November 12, 2014, the case was scheduled for trial in the Barnstable Superior Court on three counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child and two counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on a person over 14 years old. However, the defendant failed to appear and a warrant issued. For the next 11 years the defendant remained at large, quickly becoming part of the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List.

On February 6, 2026, the defendant was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana under the name Eric Raymond for several unrelated charges. With the assistance of the New Orleans Police Department, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department, and the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, Eric Raymond was correctly identified and confirmed as the defendant. While hiding in Louisiana, the defendant married a woman and fathered a child using the alias, Eric Raymond.

On July 29,2026, Alexander Keen Grant was held without bail after a hearing in the Barnstable Superior Court. He is scheduled to appear in the Barnstable Superior Court for a pretrial hearing on September 22, 2026. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims. The case was investigated by the Yarmouth Police Department. Mr. Grant was apprehended with the help of the MA State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS).

District Attorney Galibois would like to recognize the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies working together across jurisdictional lines to locate this fugitive, return him to the Commonwealth, and ensure he appears before the court. DA Galibois appreciates the tireless efforts of everyone involved in bringing this individual back to face the judicial process.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterate that all defendants are presumed innocent.