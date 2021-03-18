Suspect in 2012 Yarmouth sexual assault added to Mass State Police “Most Wanted List”

YARMOUTH – Mass State Police announced a suspect in an alleged 2012 sexual assault in Yarmouth has been added to the state’s “Most Wanted List.” Alexander Keen Grant is wanted for an alleged 2012 sexual assault in Yarmouth. An investigation by Yarmouth Police determined that Grant provided alcohol to an underage victim and then committed the assault while the victim was intoxicated. Grant was subsequently charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. He did not show up for a November 2014 court date in Barnstable Superior Court and a warrant for his arrest issued. He is also the subject of a separate arrest warrant issued out of Newton District Court for assault and battery and assault stemming from a 2010 domestic assault. Grant is 49, 5’11” tall, approximately 200 lbs., with light brown hair and blue eyes. However, he may be altering his appearance by changing the length, color, and style of his hair, and he may have grown a beard. He is an avid boater, typically goes by his middle name Keen, and has ties throughout the United States, including in Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Arizona. Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

