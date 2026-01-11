You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car discovered in water at Rock Harbor in Orleans

Car discovered in water at Rock Harbor in Orleans

January 11, 2026

IRLEANS – A car was discovered partially submerged off the boat ramp at Rock Harbor in Orleans sometime after 9 AM Sunday morning. Firefighters did not find anyone with the vehicle. Orleans Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

