Video: Car goes over retaining wall at Chatham Transfer Station



CHATHAM – A car reportedly went over a retaining wall falling about 10 feet at the Chatham Transfer Station on Sam Ryder Road about 10:30 AM Saturday. The driver was treated at the scene and declined to go to the hospital. A wrecker was called to extricate the vehicle. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>