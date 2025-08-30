You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Car goes over retaining wall at Chatham Transfer Station

Video: Car goes over retaining wall at Chatham Transfer Station

August 30, 2025


CHATHAM – A car reportedly went over a retaining wall falling about 10 feet at the Chatham Transfer Station on Sam Ryder Road about 10:30 AM Saturday. The driver was treated at the scene and declined to go to the hospital. A wrecker was called to extricate the vehicle. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

