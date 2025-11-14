You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Fire holds departmental awards ceremony

Chatham Fire holds departmental awards ceremony

November 14, 2025



CHATHAMFrom the Town of Chatham: Thursday morning, Thursday, November 13th, the Fire Department hosted a departmental awards ceremony to recognize public safety staff who recently provided heroic lifesaving actions to members of our community.

Deputy Harbormaster Marshall Burke was honored for his actions in responding to a recent motor vehicle (motorcycle) crash.

Sergeant Christopher Vardakis (not pictured), Sergeant Elizabeth Thompson, Officer Richard Spaulding, Officer Joe Pagliaro of the Police Department were honored for their response to a medical emergency in the Police Station’s parking lot on August 20, 2025.

Our public safety personnel train for the unexpected, remain calm in chaos, and are always prepared to respond when members of our community are in need.

