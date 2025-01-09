CHATHAM – Chathan Fire members took advantage of the frozen conditions Thursday morning to train critical skills for rescuing victims that have fallen through the ice. They would also like to remind the public that the only ice which is considered safe is at the ice rink. If you or someone you are with experiences an emergency on unsafe ice or in cold water, follow the tips in the graphic below provided by the MA Department of Fire Services (click image to enlarge.
Chatham Fire holds ice rescue training to highlight danger of thin ice
January 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Owner Of Former Cape Cod Drug Rehab Center Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
- Cape and Islands Drought Continues, Groundwater Receding
- LISTEN: Scholarship Opportunity and New Free Entry Program at JFK Museum
- Mashpee River Restoration Gets $2.6M Boost
- Pet Safety Tips from ARL Brewster as Cold Sets In
- Big Brothers Big Sisters To Hold Celebratory Evening At Cape Cod Beer
- Longtime MBL Lecture Series Continuing
- Expanded Polystyrene Recycling Drive Scheduled In Falmouth
- Hyannis Part of $100k from State for Contaminant Cleanup
- Wellfleet Cultural Council Announces Funding For 23 Outer Cape Projects
- Mass Health Connector Signup Now, Local Committee Offering Help
- United States Attorney Levy Stepping Down
- New Massachusetts Law Impacts CDL Holders