You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Fire holds ice rescue training to highlight danger of thin ice

Chatham Fire holds ice rescue training to highlight danger of thin ice

January 9, 2025



CHATHAM – Chathan Fire members took advantage of the frozen conditions Thursday morning to train critical skills for rescuing victims that have fallen through the ice. They would also like to remind the public that the only ice which is considered safe is at the ice rink. If you or someone you are with experiences an emergency on unsafe ice or in cold water, follow the tips in the graphic below provided by the MA Department of Fire Services (click image to enlarge.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 