CHATHAM – From Chatham Fire Rescue Department: The Chatham Fire Rescue Department is now accepting applications to its Citizens Fire Academy.

The Citizens Fire Academy is an 8-week program designed to provide participants with a basic understanding of fire, rescue, and emergency medical operations in The Chatham Fire Rescue Department. The Academy will help to enhance the participants’ knowledge of The Chatham Fire Rescue Department’s capabilities, day to day operations and activities. Participants will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience (voluntary).

Applications are available at Chatham Fire Headquarters.

When: Wednesdays March 18th – May 13th from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm

Where: Chatham Fire Rescue Headquarters 135 Depot Rd

Deadline for application submission: March 3rd

Sample Topics:

• Department Tour and History

• Personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus

• Fire apparatus and equipment

• Thermal imaging cameras, search and rescue, fire extinguishers

• Ambulance operations and equipment

• CPR, first aid and basic medical treatment, bleeding control

• Tower ladder operations

• Special teams, dive, water and technical rescue

• Dispatch and communications

Participants must be at least 21 years of age with no criminal history, able to commit to regular attendance, and pass a background check.