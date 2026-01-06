New details: Chatham Fire rescues dog that fell through the ice on local pond

CHATHAM – Chatham firefighters responded to a call from a dog owner reporting the dog had fallen through the ice on Goose Pond off Sam Ryder Road about 3:20 PM Tuesday. Using survival suits and special equipment, firefighters were able to reach the dog and bring her safely to shore. The dog was cold and wet but otherwise OK. No human injuries were reported.

Officials remind pet owners not to try to rescue animals on or through the ice but to call 911 and let officials do the rescue safely.

From Chatham Fire-Rescue: At approximately 3:20 PM, the Chatham Fire Department was dispatched by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Regional Emergency Communications Center for a dog through the ice on the south side of Goose Pond, in the area of 150 Goose Pond Rd.

Car 1, Ambulance 2, and Service 1 responded. Car 1 arrived on scene at 3:24 pm and reported the best access to the pond, approximately 250 feet through the woods behind 150 Goose Pond Rd., and reported the dog had its head and front paws on the ice shelf approximately 200 feet

out. The dog’s owner was on scene and stated that he had let the dog out approximately 15 minutes prior. Ambulance 2 and Service 1 arrived on location with three ice rescue technicians dressed in survival suits and resources were deployed onto the ice at 3:30 pm. The dog was

retrieved by fire department rescue personnel and back on land at 3:32 pm. Chatham Fire Department personnel were assisted on scene by the Chatham Police Department.

The dog, Goose, was cold and tired but showed no signs of severe distress. Goose walked with her owner up to the house to warm up by the fireplace. Goose’s owner was advised to notify her veterinarian for follow up.

While this incident had a successful outcome, this serves as an important reminder that ice on ponds can be extremely dangerous. In this case, the ice was several inches thick immediately adjacent to where Goose fell through. Goose’s owner did the exact right thing in this situation by calling 911 and resisting the urge to go on the ice himself. Additionally, he ensured responders were made aware of the best access point and made sure someone maintained a visual of Goose at all times while awaiting the arrival of rescue personnel